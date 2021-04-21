A rare late-April snowfall covered northeast Indiana with wet, heavy white stuff Tuesday night. As compensation, it created a stunning, frosty landscape when the sun broke through Wednesday morning, including these scenes outside Auburn Presbyterian Church at Jackson and 12th streets.
April snow scenes
DAVE KURTZ
