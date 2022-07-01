INDIANAPOLIS — A Cord 810, on loan from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, will be one of several Indiana-made classic cars to be featured in an exhibit at the Indiana State Fair July 29-Aug. 21.
The state fair has announced its plans that will incorporate its automotive-focused theme that will celebrate Fun at the Speed of Summer — Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.
The fair looks forward to celebrating Indiana’s worldwide recognition for its automotive history and contributions to the industry. Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, and more.
In addition to traditional fair favorites, guests can expect to be immersed in auto-themed experiences.
World of Speed, presented by Subaru of Indiana Automotive, will be located in the Harvest Pavilion. It will be open daily and have multiple features, including:
• Celebrity car appearances of the Batmobile, the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and the Ghostbusters Ectomobile;
• The Indiana Automobile Exhibit, in partnership with the Indiana Automotive Collective, featuring a curated collection of classic, early-20th century cars with roots in the Hoosier state; and
• SPEED: Science in Motion Exhibit, with hands-on exhibits, where airgoers will be put through their paces to experience what it is like to operate at high speeds through hands-on simulations that test peripheral vision, reaction speed, coordination, concentration and heart rate under stress.
Ford Model T Rapid Assembly will be located in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where a drivable 1926 Ford Model T is built in just under 10 minutes right before fairgoers’ eyes.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Presents Traditions, located inside of the Farm Bureau building, will feature an exhibit that displays the many iconic traditions of the month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and at the Indianapolis 500. Traditions explores everything from tailgating and concerts to The Command and “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Fairgoers can relive their favorite rituals and customs by exploring photography pieces, video displays, music, and memorabilia on display.
A daily car exhibit will be located along Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.