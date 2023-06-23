No injuries but I-69 shut down after Friday wreck

AUBURN — There were no injuries, but southbound Interstate 69 was shut down for several hours following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:35 a.m. Friday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
The accident occurred at the 324 mile marker, just south of the northbound rest area.
Police said a 2001 Peterbilt semi, driven by Todd Hoover, 51, of Tipton, was traveling north on the interstate when he rear-ended a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Kaleb Dansby, 25, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused Dansby's vehicle to travel into the cable barrier. Police said Hoover's semi continued through the median, then went over the cable barrier, crossed both southbound lanes of travel and rolled over on the shoulder of the southbound lanes.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
Southbound I-69 was closed until 6:10 a.m. while the vehicles were removed and the roadway was cleaned up.
County police were assisted by the Auburn police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
