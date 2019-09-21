AUBURN — Seven students from Franz Karate in Auburn competed in the Professional Karate Commission’s International Championships over Labor Day weekend in Indianapolis.
• Rachael Kilgore earned second place in weapons kata and sport kenjutsu and fourth place in kumite;
• Carter Psurny earned first place in weapons kata and second place in empty hand kata, sport kenjutsu and kumite;
• Timothy Font III earned first place in empty hand kata and third place in Ippon kumite (perfect strike sparring) and continous kumite;
• Isabel Kilgore earned second place in weapons kata and third place in sport kenjutsu;
• Danielle Kilgore earned first place in musical kata and weapons kata, second place in kata and fourth place in sport kenjutsu;
• Michelle Kilgore earned first place in weapons kata, empty hand kata and sport kenjutsu, and second place in kumite; and
• Doug Kilgore earned fourth place in empty hand kata and third place i sport kenjutsu.
Font, Michelle Kilgore, Danielle Kilgore and Psurny all qualified to compete in the Big Dog Finals against all other first-place winners at the event. Carter Psurny earned the Big Dog Title in weapons kata in the age 12 and under division at the finals, going against students of all ranks.
On Saturday night at the Banquet of Champion, where competitors from all over the United States are honored for placing in the top 10 nationally, Auburn students finished the 2018-2019 PKC National Points Season earning these placings:
• Rachael Kilgore—third in empty hand kata and weapons kata. second in kumite, and ninth in sport kenjutsu for Girls Intermediate/Novice Age 13-17;
• Font — ninth place in weapons kata, 10th place in empty hand kata for Boys Novice Age 7-8;
• Isabel Kilgore—fourth place in empty hand kata and kumite; second place in weapons kata and eighth place in sport kenjutsu for Girls Intermediate/Novice Age 13-17;
• Danielle Kilgore—second place in weapons kata; fourth place in empty hand kata and sixth in sport kenjutsu—Girls Intermediate / Novice Age 11-12;
• Doug Kilgore—third place in kumite and seventh place in weapons kata, empty hand kata and sport kenjutsu for Men’s Advanced Ages 18 and Older;
• Michelle Kilgore—first place national champion in weapons kata and empty Hand kata; second in sport kenjutsu and third in kumite
• Carter Psurny—first place national champion in weapons kata and fifth in empty hand kata—boys Intermediate / Novice Age 11-13
Franz Karate earned 10th out of more than 300 schools with a total of 5,331 points.
The Professional Karate Commission holds tournaments across the United States throughout the season, from July to July every year.
Students compete at the events earning points for placing in the top four. At the end of the season points are added up, and only those with enough points to qualify for the International Championships.
