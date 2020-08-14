AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 25 and 31, both are recovering at home, and ages 42 and 54 with no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 247 cases since March.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 245 patients is 41. Only 49 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
The new cases bring the total to 32 reported in August. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June and 56 in July.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 23 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Masks are helpful in this pandemic. Please follow Gov. Holcomb’s executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
Statewide cases stay high
One thousand-plus cases per day is becoming the norm for Indiana, as the state’s positivity rate also continues to climb.
While the increase in cases has stalled out around 1,000 per day, case numbers have not started to deflate and are holding at near-record high levels for the state.
As of Friday’s statewide report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 1,067 new cases of COVID-19, the sixth time the state has been over 1,000 cases in the last nine days. Before Aug. 6, Indiana never had topped 1,000 cases.
Testing remains high, at just above 16,000 total tests administered, although the positivity rate still climbed a bit higher compared to the rest of this week to 6.66%.
Friday also represented a day on which fewer Hoosiers were tested for the first time — 8,519 people tested on Friday, representing only about half of the total test — meaning more people are getting retested.
On most days, only about 30% of total tests are retests on people who have been tested at least once before, but on Friday that retest proportion was about 47% of the total.
Indiana logged eight deaths Friday, a decrease from earlier this week when the state was posting larger, double-digit death numbers.
Hospitalizations have come down a bit statewide to 910 total patients, but that figure is still about 300 higher than the low point the state hit in late June.
Locally, Noble County continues to see some higher-than-recent case growths, although other counties are still showing minor changes.
Noble County added another nine cases on Friday, a day after it posted 18 new cases. LaGrange County added two cases, and Steuben County was unchanged from the day prior.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 29 all-time, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
