AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I July 10-12.
Sara Elaine Slusher of the 3200 block of McCormick Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 196 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 98 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Heath P. Poth of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was sentenced to two year of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence was enhanced by one year for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, Poth was ordered to be placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program for two years. If the placement is revoked he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for 540 days.
Jaykob Levi Levitz of the 5500 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was sentenced to 400 days of incarceration for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, he was ordered to be placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Joshua Paul Hiler of the 1500 block of Sprott Street, Auburn, was sentenced to two year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. As an alternative to incarceration in jail or prison, he was ordered to be placed in the DeKalb County Community Corrections program. If the placement is revoked he will serve the remainder of the sentence in jail or prison. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Brandon Ray Barton of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Anthony Q. Maenle Jr. of the 300 block of 1st Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case he was sentenced to 90 days in jail for failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for 11 days served in jail while the case was pending.
