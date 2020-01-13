DeKalb Dash race now open for registration
AUBURN — The 7th annual DeKalb Dash is now open for registration.
It will be held on Sunday, April 26, and will begin at James R. Watson in Auburn. The fun run will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the Dash to start at 2 p.m.
The dash is open to all ages and will include a free fun run for younger ages. Awards will be given to the top finishers in different age classifications. There will be a corporate challenge and a school division challenge with the winner receiving a traveling trophy.
Anyone who needs more information or who is interested in being a sponsor may send email to Brian Bigelow at bbigelow@dekalbcentral.net or go to the DeKalb Central website for a race/sponsorship registration.
