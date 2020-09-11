AUBURN — The Rotary Club of Auburn added Pete Kempf as a new member last week.
Kempf wrote about his reasons for joining Rotary:
“Yesterday, I was blessed with the opportunity to be inducted to the Auburn Rotary. I have been asked several times why I would join a service organization (or any) when the membership does not include many millennials if there are any. There are two straightforward reasons I choose to live out every day with a group like Rotary International.
“1. Service of community, primarily local. Working to help our 20-40 age groups discover service opportunities. There is leadership all over our community to work with and learn from. Why listen to the news when you can learn more in your own backyard. Learning how to service a global perspective gets to be the next step!
“ 2. Legacy. What kind of dash do you get to leave behind on your gravestone? I am fortunate my family has a 100-year legacy in Rotary. Grandpa Pete Kempf and father Peter Kempf both served as presidents for the Auburn Rotary. My great-great grandfather, Charles A. Sheets, served as a formative member of the Rotary Club of Angola. My great-grandfather Harcourt Sheets and granddad Chuck Sheets still serve as a member a century later.
“When it is all said in done, I am now blessed with a career as a financial advisor that allows me to build upon the legacy I started as a coach and continually living in service and legacy. Purposes greater than myself.”
The Auburn Rotary Club meets at Bridgewater Golf Club on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and now includes Zoom meetings for those who cannot come in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.