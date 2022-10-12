AUBURN — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, honored Janelle Honaker Graber on Oct. 8 at Eckhart Public Library, with the chapter’s Woman of the Year award.
Regent Nancy Brickley began the meeting with the opening ritual and welcomed members and guests, noting three generations of the Steve Graber family were present for the ceremony.
Jan Dantzer, chairman of the American Women in History project, made the presentation by telling members about Graber’s accomplishments as director of Eckhart Public Library for 30 years and her involvement in the community. Following her work at the Indiana State Library, Graber moved into the position of executive director of Eckhart Public Library, little knowing the challenges that would make her not only the longest serving director of a building and resource listed on the National Registry of History Places but also securing her place as a visionary leader in Auburn’s history.
From projects to digitize the John Martin Smith records and coordinating the repair of the fountain to overseeing the development of a the Willennar Genealogy center and Teen Library to the catastrophic arson fire in 2017 that caused the library to renovate its building and reposition its resources, Graber dealt with grants and finances, construction workers, architects, government officials, civic leaders, media, and a community of interested and concerned citizens, as well as her board of trustees, a group of individuals for whom she has tremendous respect.
Throughout all of her work, Graber stayed involved in her church and family. She was an active member or participant in the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Creative Playschool, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, as well the Parent’s Council of Calvin College, Michigan, where her daughter, Rebecca, graduated with a degree in English and chemistry, and Hanover College, where her son Daniel graduated with degree in history.
She has been married to her high school sweetheart, football player Steve Graber, for 46 years. Both are staunch Indiana University supporters.
Recently the library board of trustees honored Graber and her family by naming the conference room in the children’s department The Graber Family Children’s Meeting Room.
Dantzer said Grabers focus is and has been that of “faith, family and community service.”
Receiving the honor, Graber related how her mother, Betty Honaker, “appreciated the values of DAR and was a DAR member in Georgia where she lived for many years. I am what I am because of my mother. I really appreciate this award,” she said.
“I thank you for this honor so much.”
Graber has been honored with the Sagamore of the Wabash for distinguished service to libraries, and in 2004, was selected by her peers as Indiana Outstanding Librarian of the Year.
