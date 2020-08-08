A report on the "Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Indiana” ranked DeKalb Central as the eighth most-equitable district.
The report, released this week by WalletHub, scored the equitability of each school district in Indiana based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures per pupil for public elementary and secondary schools.
According to the report DeKalb Central's expenditures per pupil totaled $10,205. The district’s average household income was $54,583, the report said.
Figures used to create the ranking were collected from of the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.
