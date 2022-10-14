AUBURN — Holly Harrington of Waterloo and Denise Grider of Auburn received “participation merit awards in the Extension Homemakers cupcake baking contest at the DeKalb County Fair.
Harrington received the award in the frosted division for her maple bacon cupcakes with maple cream cheese icing.
Grider received the award in the unfrosted division for her lemon cupcakes.
Following are their recipes.
Maple bacon cupcakes with maple cream cheese icing
Ingredients:
1/4 cup Butter (room temperature)
2/3 cup shortening
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1/2 cup milk
3 1/2 tsp. maple extract
2 tsp. vanilla
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
1 cup sour cream
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 1/2 lbs. bacon (1 pound reserved for icing)
Maple cream cheese icing ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs. cream cheese (room temperature)
1/2 lb. butter (room temperature)
4 lbs. powdered sugar
1 tbsp. maple extract
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper. Lay bacon out on sheet without touching. Bake till crispy (about 15 minutes). Pat dry on a towel. Chop in food processor. Set aside.
Cream butter, shortening and sugars together in mixer until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. Add milk and extracts. Combine. Add maple syrup.
Sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Add to wet ingredients alternating with sour cream. Mix in 1/2 pound bacon.
Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full. Bake about 20-25 minutes. Frost with cream cheese icing and sprinkle with bacon. Yield: 24 cupcakes.
Maple cream cheese icing: Cream the cream cheese and butter till creamed. Add powdered sugar. Mix well. Add extract and syrup. Mix well.
Lemon cupcakes
Ingredients:
1/2 cup unsalted butter (softened)
1 cup sugar
3 egg whites
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. lemon extract
1 1/2 cups flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 tbsp. lemon zest
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners.
In a medium bowl, cream butter and sugar together until pale and creamy. Add the egg whites, vanilla extract, and lemon extract. Mix until combined.
Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl.
Pour half of the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Mix some. Then add the other half of flour mixture. Add the milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Mix until just combined. Do not over mix.
Spoon batter evenly into the cupcake liners, filling them about 2/3 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until done (inserted toothpick comes out clean).
Remove from oven and allow to cool.
