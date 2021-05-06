AUBURN — Seventy years after he served with the U.S. Army in Korea, this week an Auburn man received the full recognition he deserves.
In a ceremony Wednesday at American Legion Post 97, Raymond Kelley, 89, was presented with a Silver Service Star for participating in five separate campaigns of the war. A Korean War Service Medal awarded by the Republic of Korea also was pinned on his jacket.
“Perhaps there is no other mission that is more important than making sure our veterans are properly recognized for their service,” said Travis Holcomb of the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office.
Kelley served from 1950-1952 with the 25th Infantry Division in the Korean War. He also received a Purple Heart for sustaining wounds.
The local Veterans Service Office learned recently that Kelley was entitled to an upgrade from the five Bronze Stars he had been awarded earlier.
When the Department of the Army did not respond to his request within 30 days, Holcomb contacted Andy Porter, Wounded Warrior representative in U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ office. That brought results in only a week.
“Our nation owes Mr. Kelley a debt of gratitude for his dedication and service as a sergeant in the United States Army,” Porter said Wednesday at Kelly’s ceremony.
Legion post Commander Mike Harper also presented Kelley with an inscribed glass award plaque. State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and Auburn Mayor Mike Ley attended the event.
“We must cherish these heroes every single day,” Holcomb said. “To have men like this in our presence is a rare thing. He’s a true hero, right here in Auburn, Indiana.”
