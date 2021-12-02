AUBURN — Disasters of different scale happen in our communities throughout the year, but what resources do we have to help with some of these adversities?
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Purdue Extension-DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Homeland Security Department will offer guidance on what the public and organizations can do to help communities when disasters of any scale strike.
The session will take place on the campus of the DeKalb County Fairgrounds 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
A Community Organization Active in Disaster (COAD) is an organization, based within a community or geographic area, which is composed of representatives from public, private and not-for-profit agencies. A COAD can enhance the community’s ability to mitigate, prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters, thus ensuring that human needs essential in a disaster situation are evaluated and addressed.
A COAD itself does not provide services to the community, but rather creates a framework to identify existing resources and allows all organizations to work in tandem. Collaboration of agencies ensures that services are not being duplicated and improves the delivery of services to county residents following a disaster.
COADs are proactively looking for ways to mitigate against disasters at the local level. Because COADs represent many human service providers, have a concern for community resilience and the relief and recovery of disaster victims, they can be a launch pad for disaster preparedness.
COADs have a broad mission: to strengthen area-wide disaster coordination by sharing programs, policies, information, joint planning and training.
Those interested in providing proactive support for our community during any form of disaster — from tornadoes and floods to someone needing driveways cleaned to get to a dire medical appointment — come to the session at 10 a.m. Wednesday to learn more about the DeKalb County COAD.
For more information, call Elysia Rodgers at 925-2562 or the Homeland Security Department at 925-1362.
Elysia Rodgers is an ANR educator with Purdue Extension-DeKalb County.
