AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded its second quarter grants to five organizations for a total of $22,000.
DeKalb’s VOICES OF PHILANTHROPY, a youth granting arm of the foundation, awarded its spring grants to 11 organizations and for a total of $6,289. All of the organizations are either located in or do business in DeKalb County.
Second-quarter grants awarded:
Butler Youth Evangelistic Association — $5,000 for Filling Station and operational support;
Alliance Industries — $4,000 for operating expenses;
Spencerville Fire Department — $5,000 for new medical supplies and training;
Full Strength Network — $3,000 for ministry leader wellbeing program membership;
Image of Hope Ranch LLC — $5,000 for growth for expansion;
DeKalb’s VOICES OF PHILANTHROPY grants awarded:
Women’s Care Center — $500 for testing and prenatal care supplies;
Butler Youth Evangelistic Association — $1,000 for the meals program;
Lakewood Park Christian School — $200 for nurses’ hygiene products, $550 for eye screening machine;
Judy A Morrill Recreation Center — $591 for gross motor activities for indoor play;
Image of Hope Ranch — $950 for pumpkin patch with Lakewood Park;
Hope for Her Inc. — $1,000 for community deck in recovery home;
DeKalb Humane Society — $1,000 for spay neuter program and veterinary expense;
Junior Achievement serving DeKalb County — $1,000 for materials for DeKalb Middle School economics for success;
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry — $500 for processing fees on game and livestock;
Respect Team — $500 for programming in DeKalb County; and
Inspiration Ministries — $2,000 for training for certified recovery specialists.
Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit proposals through the community foundation’s grant portal located on the foundation’s website at cfdekalb.org.
Applications for the next quarter are due July 1. The grant committee meets quarterly to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. VOICE awards grants in the spring and fall. Award recipients will be notified approximately 30 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
