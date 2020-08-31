AUBURN — Auburn Main Street is among 40 Indiana Main Street programs receiving $5,000 apiece through the state’s Taking Care of Main Street program.
The Auburn nonprofit organization will use its funding for downtown business promotion, operating expenses and helping in its search for a new executive director, a news release said.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that 40 Indiana Main Street programs will receive a total $200,000.h Taking Care of Main Street is a new program providing operational support for Indiana Main Street organizations impacted by COVID-19.
“Main Street organizations are a lifeline for small businesses who are doing their best to survive the effects of this pandemic,” Crouch said. “Ensuring small businesses are able to survive requires a comprehensive approach. This funding can help bridge the gap.”
The goal of the program is to support Indiana Main Street organizations that provide leadership and services to their businesses and members, using the Main Street Approach, with special attention to organizations that have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“As we saw from these applications, most Main Street organizations are dealing with loss of funding from a variety of reasons related to COVID-19,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. “Since their leadership and guidance is a valuable tool for economic recovery, OCRA is grateful to provide this state assistance.”
Eligible expenses could include salaries, administrative fees, space and equipment rental or staff development and training. More information is online at in.gov/ocra/3016.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.