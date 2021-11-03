AUBURN — Criminal charges have been filed against a man for alleged offenses that culminated in a standoff at the Twilight Inn in Waterloo in September.
Raymond Lothamer, 31, whose address is listed in court documents as the DeKalb County Jail, is charged with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, with a habitual offender enhancement; being a felon carrying a handgun, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and pointing an unloaded firearm at another person, a Class A misdemeanor.
In an affidavit of probable cause filed Oct. 28 in DeKalb Superior Court II, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matthew Tamez said at about 8 a.m. on Sept. 29, he responded to a third-party call of a domestic problem.
The complainant advised that her daughter sent her messages that Lothamer held a gun to her head that morning.The complainant advised that Lothamer and her daughter were leaving from the Lighthouse Inn in the 3400 block of U.S. 6, traveling westbound in their gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo, the affidavit said.
At about 8:17 a.m., Tamez said, he located the Monte Carlo, parked at the Twilight Inn in the 2000 block of U.S. 6. As Tamez got out of his patrol vehicle, the alleged victim exited her room to meet him outside. She told Tamez that Lothamer held what she thought was a BB gun to her head. She also told Tamez that Lothamer had a warrant for his arrest, the affidavit said.
After an hours-long standoff, with Lothamer hiding in a shed behind the Twilight Inn, Lothamer was taken into custody for the warrant, according to the affidavit.
Lothamer told police he only had a holster, but the woman told police that she saw Lothamer take the gun inside the room when they had arrived, Tamez said in the affidavit.
After executing a search warrant on the room, police located a black handgun — a Glock 45 — tucked in the side of a reclining chair. The gun contained a fully loaded magazine. There was no chambered ammunition, the affidavit said.
Tamez said he spoke with the woman about the alleged incident at the Lighthouse Inn. The woman said the incident began when she and Lothamer argued about Lothamer stealing and using drugs, the affidavit said.
The woman told Tamez that Lothamer held a gun to her forehead and hit her with the muzzle. She said Lothmer threw her to the ground and held a gun to the back of her neck. She showed Tamez injuries to the back of her neck where Lothamer had allegedly battered her with the muzzle of the gun. The woman told police she also was slapped and choked, according to the affidavit.
Tamez said Lothamer does not have a license to carry a handgun.
Court records show he had felony convictions, specifically: possession of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, for which he was sentenced May 6, 2010, in Noble County; domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, for which he was sentenced March 16, 2016, in Noble County; battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, for which he was sentenced April 11, 2017, in Noble County; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, for which he was sentenced Nov. 28, 2018, in DeKalb County, Tamez said. Lothamer meets the requirements as a habitual offender, he added.
Lothamer is being held at the DeKalb County Jail for $50,000 cash-only bond on the most recent DeKalb County charges and an earlier pending case involving charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 29.
At the time of the alleged incident, Lothamer had a driving while suspended case, a Class A misdemeanor, pending in Noble Superior Court II.
