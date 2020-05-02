WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central Food Service Department invites the community to celebrate its personnel during the district’s meal distribution program Monday from 4-6 p.m.
School Lunch Hero Day was Friday and served as a chance recognize food service professionals.
“School Lunch Hero Day is a national celebration of food service personnel. It is a way to recognize those on the front lines of feeding our hungry children not only during school days, but also throughout the summers in DeKalb County and especially now as essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the tag lines is ‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear aprons,’” said the district’s food service director, Ashlee Shroyer.
“We are lucky enough at DeKalb Central to have an amazing staff of 47 which includes the director, our department secretary Luanne Haley, and six cafeteria managers who man our programming. Since the March closure, we are happy to add our ‘Honorary Lunch Men and Women’ from transportation, central office, and maintenance to this year’s celebration. We would like our community to celebrate these heroes with us during our May 4 meal distribution from 4-6 p.m.”
During the past seven weeks the district has served more than 6,450 meal bundles to students, which adds up to over 31,000 breakfasts and 31,000 lunches, Shroyer said.
