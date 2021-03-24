AUBURN — Young Professionals of DeKalb County will present a DeKalb County Non-Profit Fair at the YMCA of DeKalb County on May 11.
The event will feature local non-profit organizations serving DeKalb County.
Young Professionals of DeKalb County said it is proud to bring the DeKalb County Non-Profit Fair to the area for the first time.
The fair will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about local non-profits serving DeKalb County and how to get involved with them more, the organization said.
People do not have to register for the event. They can come to the YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn, on May 11 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and check in at the Young Professionals of DeKalb County table.
Participants can enjoy learning about the non-profits serving in the communities and how to become more involved with them in 2021, the organization said.
Young Professionals of DeKalb County is a program of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership that brings local young professionals together to network, serve the community and gain professional development on a regular basis.
