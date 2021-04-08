HAMILTON — The Hamilton Parks and Recreation Board is bringing back summer recreation programs for 2021 to get children outside, active and learning new things.
Each event is free of charge for the participants but participation does require a registration form, available at the Hamilton Town Hall starting April 15. Each program is first come, first served, as many have limited space for participants. It is not required to be a Hamilton resident to sign up and participate.
Programs begin in June and run through the end of July and include everything from golf camp, to culinary arts lessons, dance classes and more. Programs will be held at several locations including Cold Springs, Gnagy Park, the fire station, the downtown beach, Fish Creek Trail, Town Hall and Hamilton Community Schools.
The program schedules:
June 7-11
• Golf Camp, Cold Springs. 8:30-9:30 a.m. ages 5-9, 9:30-11 a.m. for ages 10 and up, limit 12 participants per section;
• Culinary Arts, Hamilton Fire Department, 8:15-9:15 a.m., ages 5-12, limit 15;
June 14-18
• Woodworking, Gnagy Park, 8-11 a.m., ages 8-12, limit 15;
• Fishing Lessons, downtown beach, 9-10 a.m., ages 5-10, limit 10;
June 21-25
• Pickleball Camp, Gnagy Park, 8-9 a.m., ages 5-9 and 9-10:30 a.m. ages 10 and up, limit 12 participants per section;
• Build a Rocket, Hamilton Town Hall, 8-11 a.m., ages 9 and over, limit 20;
June 28-July 2
• Soccer Camp, Hamilton Community Schools, 8-9 a.m. for grades kindergarten; 9-10 a.m. for grades 4-6; and 10-11 a.m. for grades 7-12
• Youth Swim Lessons, downtown beach, 4:30-5 p.m. level one with adult; 5-5:30 p.m. level two limited to six participants; 5:30-6 p.m. level three limited to eight participants; 6-6:30 level four limited to 10 participants;
July 5-9
• Basketball Camp, Gnagy Park, 8:15-9 a.m., grades kindergarten-2 limited to 15 participants; 9-10 a.m. grades 3-6 with no limit on participants; 10-11 a.m. grades 6 and up, no limit on participants;
• Advanced Rocket Class, Town Hall, 8-11 a.m., open to previous rocket attendees;
July 12-16
• Tennis Camp, Gnagy Park, 8:30-9:30 a.m. grades K-2; 9:30-10:30 a.m. grades 3-6; 10:30-11:30 a.m. grades 6 and up;
• Backyard Sports, Gnagy Park, 9-9:45 a.m. grades 3-4 limited to 10; 9:45-10:45 a.m. ages 5-6 no limit; 10:45-11:45 a.m. ages 7 and up no limit;
July 19-23
• Story and a Craft, Gnagy Park, 9-9:45 a.m. ages 3-4 limit 10; 9:45-10:45 ages 5-6 no limit; 10:45-11:45 a.m. ages 7 and up no limit;
• Karate Class, Fish Creek Trail, 11-11:30 a.m. ages 5-15, no limit;
July 26-30
• Sewing Class, Gnagy Park, 10-11 a.m., ages 10-12, limit 10; and
• Dance Class, Fish Creek Trail, 8:15-9 a.m. ages 3-5 limit 15; 9:15-10:15 ages 6-12, limit 15.
For more information visit hamiltonindiana.org, follow @HamiltonIndiana on Facebook or call 488-3607, ext. 1000.
