I hope you are enjoying this series and also hope you see the value in each agreed expectation for your co-parenting relationship and journey.
The series continues today with agreed expectation No. 9 ... agree and put a standard in place to allow each other to respectfully covey concerns, and respect your differences doing so.
This obviously requires communication, and I hope neither of you have fear about expressing concerns to each other. Not sharing concerns because of not wanting to communicate with your ex is a much easier fix than addressing fear and/or intimidation. This is really important, especially knowing these concerns are most probably related to your child(ren). That being said, it could be about you. These few tips may help with how to address concerns. Listen, don't judge the concern. Don't place a blame on the concern. Only discuss the concern. Make sure you understand the concern and then put the rest of the result of your discussion into action, for your child(ren).
Agreed expectation No. 10 ... agree and put a standard in place to be involved whenever and however schedules allow, in attending school functions and other events.
Understand that one of you may not always be able to attend all functions. That happens with couples who are not in the middle of separation or divorce, but the difference is, there is high emotion in the middle of separation or divorce and so a missed function sometimes causes issues in co-parenting. It doesn't have to be that way. There should be no blame game about this, even if you think there is not enough effort on your ex’s part. You shouldn't blame or judge about those efforts. Refer to your formula parts. It is a hope that each parent will make a choice to put effort in attending what and when they can, as best as they can, but you don't get to determine their effort. Here's the thing though, if you are a difficult co-parent and your ex is not attending a function, to avoid you, then all the more reason to apply all formula parts to get that fixed, because it is the children paying the price for that.
Please do not say anything negative, or make any disparaging remarks about your ex, to or in front of your child(ren), if your ex does not attend a function. Clearly that would not be in the "best interest" of the child(ren) and would also be anger- and emotion-driven.
Without you saying one negative thing about your ex to or in front of your child(ren), your child(ren) will figure out on their own if they have an absent parent. If they do have an absent parent, they will also figure out on their own in time, if it was you who caused that absence. That is a real thinker for the week.
I hope you all have a great week.
