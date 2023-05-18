AUBURN — The Bar None Saddle Club Inc. will sponsor its 76th annual Spring Horse Show on Saturday at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, beginning at 9 a.m.
The Bar None Saddle Club is one of the oldest saddle clubs in northern Indiana and was incorporated in December 1947. The club has been serving the northeastern Indiana, sponsoring horse shows, educational experiences with horses and assisting other horse clubs while still maintaining its schedule of horse shows.
The spring show is a breed show, and will feature many different breeds of saddle horses, quarter horses, Morgan horses, Arabian horses, saddlebred horses, Tennessee walking horses, paint horses, Appaloosa horses, mini horses and ponies.
The club also will present the colors of the United States of America with the Bar None Saddle Club Color Guard and a special riderless horse reverse stirrup tribute for a special member of the club.
Admission is free and food will be available on the grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.