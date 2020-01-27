AUBURN — This summer’s paving projects using a state grant could be considerably less expensive than county highway Superintendent Ben Parker expected.
Parker opened bids for the projects from four paving companies Monday. He said he will review them and make a recommendation to county commissioners at their meeting next Monday.
Three of the four bidders submitted prices lower than Parker’s estimate of $1,202,938 for the projects.
The lowest bid came from API Construction of LaOtto at $947,866. Other bids are Brooks Construction for $1,003,471, Wayne Asphalt at $1,105,733 and E&B Paving at $1,207,791.
DeKalb County received notice last fall that it is receiving up to $962,350 Community Crossings grant from the state to help pay for the projects.
The county asked for bids to apply asphalt overlaypaving on two roads:
• C.R. 40 between C.R. 36-A and C.R. 5, north of Auburn and Garrett; and
• C.R. 60 between S.R. 1 and S.R. 101 near the Vulcraft and Nucor Fastener plants.
By rules of the Community Crossing grants, the county must pay 25% of the cost of the projects. If API’s bid is accepted, the county’s share would be just under $237,000. The state would pay approximately $711,000, and the unused grant money of approximately $251,000 would be returned to the state.
