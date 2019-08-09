Today
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Butler Days Festival, 10 a.m. onward, downtown and locations around the community. Food served at American legion 5-8 p.m,. Annual light parade 9 p.m.
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W. Van Vleek St.
Saturday
Butler Days Festival, 7-11 a.m., pancake breakfast, Butler Fire Department; 5K run beginning at the Butler United Methodist Church parking lot, 8 a.m.; activities throughout the day downtown; Cincinnati Circus and Stilt Walkers performing at Southside Park, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., free concert with Backwater, 7:30 p.m., Butler Elementary School; fireworks at dark, Butler Elementary.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Block party, James Cultural Plaza, 6-7:30 p.m., featuring food, music and giveaways. Sponsored by Lakewood Park Ministries.
Joey O Band, 9 p.m., at Rock The Plaza, a free concert outside the Allen County Public Library in downtown Fort Wayne. Three additional bands start at 6 p.m.
Sunday
Auburn Community Band Concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
DeKalb County Community Orchestra performance, 3 p.m. in Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St.
Monday
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, 6:30 p.m. at the Allen County Public Library in conference room C in downtown Fort Wayne; speaker Julie Mujic on “Contested Loyalty in the Civil War.” More information is online at civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Waterloo Elementary School.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Veterans Park groundbreaking ceremony, 4 p.m. on Center Street, near the intersection of Walnut Street, Waterloo.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Friday, Aug. 16
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
“Food Connects Us All,” featuring Dr. Terri Jett from Butler University, 1-2:30 p.m. at DeKalb Health, 1316 E. 7th St., Auburn, co-sponsored by Eckhart Public Library.
Jett’s talk,
Tuesday, Aug. 20
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Auburn Community Band Concert, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7-11 a.m. DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn. Fly in or drive in to the airport for breakfast and tall tales of aviation at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donations will fund aviation scholarships.
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Avilla High School Class of 1965 Reunion: 6 p.m., Bridgewater Golf Club, Auburn. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m.; tickets $40 per person or $80 per couple.
Sunday, Aug. 25
DeKalb County Community Orchestra summer performance, 6 p.m. in James Cultural Plaza, at 6th and Jackson streets on the west edge of downtown Auburn.
Monday, Aug. 26
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
YMCA of DeKalb County Y on the Fly featuring free food, music, youth sports, games, inflatables, prizes, and resources, 3 p.m., Riverdale Elementary School.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Friday, Aug. 30
Waterloo Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., downtown at 485 W Van Vleek Street.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Auburn Community Band, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival concert in downtown Auburn before the Parade of Classics, 10:45 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Fly on the Ford Tri-Motor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. Advanced pricing is $72 for adults and $52 for children 17 and under. Walk-up pricing is $77. For more information, go to flytheford.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Sept. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party, featuring live music by Choice, Bubbas BBQ and auction items to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Depart 1 p.m. from the James Cultural Plaza, with final arrival at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Elks Lodge. All modes of transportation are welcome at this family-friendly event. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands. Registration is $30. Register online at pedal4pawspokerrun.eventbrite.com by Sept. 1. Tickets for the after-party only may be purchased at the Auburn Elks Lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door for $10.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on VanVleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th, Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
