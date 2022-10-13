State police conduct truck safety check

AUBURN — The last thing a trucking company wants is for one of its drivers to be injured in an accident, causing a shipment to be delayed or damaged.
The last thing Indiana State Police want is to be called to an accident involving a truck, especially because of a safety issue.
That’s why several troopers from around northern Indiana gathered Thursday to conduct brake and safety checks of trucks traveling on northbound Interstate 69 through DeKalb County.
“These are spot inspections or surprise inspections,” explained Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne post. “This is an encouragement for companies to do their maintenance, so they don’t have to worry about these spot checks because they’re keeping up on their maintenance.”
Troopers stationed along the interstate summoned random trucks to pull off into the large parking area behind the northbound rest park just south of Auburn.
At the rest park, other troopers guided the trucks onto the state police’s performance-based brake test machine, said Trooper Wes Rowlader, who is assigned to the state police’s commercial motor vehicle division.
“It’s testing the effectiveness of brakes on the semis, tractor-trailers, commercial motor vehicles,” Rowlader explained. “As a trooper finds a commercial motor vehicle he wants to stop, it will pull in here, pull onto the machine and it will test the effectiveness of the brakes.”
The brake test machine has ramps upon which the truck drives and parks on a set of rollers. Those rollers spin the tires until the machine operator instructs the truck driver to apply the brakes. The machine determines the effectiveness of those brakes.
Sgt. Dale Turner of the ISP’s Lowell Post was on hand to conduct the brake tests. Because the equipment is portable, tests have been conducted not only in DeKalb County, but also in Lafayette and Lowell areas.
Thursday, seven troopers gathered at the rest park for the inspections.
After Turner did his brake test, other troopers conducted inspections, checking turn signals, tail lights, wheels, lug nuts and under the hood, including engine, steering and brake components. In addition, troopers looked over the driver’s duty log if applicable.
Following the inspection, each driver received a copy of the report.
“Trucking is regulated, covered by federal motor vehicle administration safety rules and regulations,” Rowlader explained. “All the troopers that are doing the inspections have those federal certifications.
“We want companies to realize, ‘Hey, we might get stopped today so we want to make sure our brakes are working and we want to make sure everything is in line and in order so we don’t hurt somebody,’” he said.
Nearby, a number of semis were parked, likely with drivers inside catching up on rest. They weren’t subject to the safety checks, Rowlader said.
He also stressed troopers weren’t out to see how many tickets they could write.
Trucks are machines and machines can break down. “There’s going to be failures in certain areas; it just happens,” Rowlader stated.
“That trooper’s not going to write 10 tickets. If there’s something that’s out of service or serious, they’ll issue a citation, but it’s not going to be 10 tickets for 10 violations,” he said.
“This inspection goes on the company’s rating, not the driver’s rating,” Walker added. “He may get violations for his personal issues, but the inspection of that truck, that goes on the company’s rating.”
A clean inspection, or one with maybe only a violation or two, can be completed within an hour. Some inspections can take longer, Rowlader explained, if the log book isn’t up to date or if numerous violations are discovered.
If police find what is known as an out-of-service violation, it could result in the truck being parked on site until the issue is addressed.
“The last time we did this, we took a beating (on social media) by truck drivers that we’re harassing them,” Walker said. “We’re not harassing them, but if you’re doing your job, we’re doing our job and there’s nothing to see here. You’re moving on down the road and you’re back to business.
“If you’re not doing your job, this is part of our job, to make safer roads and make the industry a little bit safer.”
