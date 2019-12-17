AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County is hosting an event for its Silver Club of older adults. On Friday at 11 a.m., the club will meet in the YMCA Cafe to play euchre!
“It will be a great time to meet those in our community and join in some great fellowship,” a YMCA news release said. All are welcome, and it is not necessary to have a YMCA membership.
Anyone with questions may contact Jon Lies at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org or call the YMCA at 925-9622.
