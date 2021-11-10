St. Joe woman charged in LaGrange
LAGRANGE — Heather M. Traster, 36, of St. Joe, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Monday by LaGrange Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
A LaGrange Police Department K9 officer stopped a passenger vehicle for a traffic infraction at 365 West, 200 North in LaGrange at 1:46 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
During the course of the investigation, criminal indicators were observed and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Traster was booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
County police make six arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made six arrests Nov. 7-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tina Weber, 29, of the 700 block of Janie Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Angela Wright, 46, of the 600 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, was arrested at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Christine Turner, 55, of the 2500 block of Oakridge Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Davonte Grant, 24, of the 4400 block of Wiser Park Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Austin Slone, 24, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Logan Hixson, 23, of the 800 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. Nov. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
