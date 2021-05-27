AUBURN — The City of Auburn is ready to get serious about parking enforcement and increasing the fine for overtime parking downtown.
The city now charges a $10 fine for parking longer than two hours in a downtown space.
City attorney W. Erik Weber said Thursday he will draft a new parking-fine ordinance for reaction by police and the mayor before presenting it to the Auburn Common Council for approval.
Weber spoke after the Auburn Board of Works voted Thursday to pay $9,008 for a handheld, computer-like device to be used for enforcing parking limits.
The proposed amount for a higher fine was not specified.
“We want to bump it up to where it gets their attention a little bit,” Police Chief Doug Harp said after the meeting.
“It’s not going to be cheap to just sit there and pay the fine,” Mayor Mike Ley said. He added that some people think it is worth a $10 fine to park in a downtown spot all day.
Auburn last month resumed enforcement of its two-hour parking limit on downtown streets. Issuing tickets had been suspended since 2019, when a federal court ruling prohibited chalking directly on tires.
Auburn Police recently began placing chalk marks on the pavement near vehicle tires, but the new device approved Thursday will take photos of cars to prove they have been parked longer than two hours.
Ley said he and Harp recently visited Huntington to see the enforcement device in operation. Huntington has been using the United Public Safety device for a number of years and is very satisfied, Ley said.
The device includes a camera and a printer for tickets and pays for itself by “eliminating a lot of time writing up tickets and re-entering information in the system,” Harp said.
When the device prints a ticket, “They can get right on their phone and pay it” immediately, Ley said about people who receive citations.
To operate the device, “We’re looking for a civilian, part-time employee that will be assigned to parking and ordinance violations,” Harp added.
Until then, uniformed officers have been enforcing parking limits when time permits, Harp said.
“We have gotten really good response so far from the businesses, as far as when we have been able to go out and enforce it,” Harp said.
He added, “It seemed like people paid attention right away and started making changes in how they were parking.”
