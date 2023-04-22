Senior concierge service coming to DeKalb County
AUBURN — Abounding Life Resources senior concierge service will launch in DeKalb County on May 1.
The service is designed to offer a variety of services such as grocery shopping assistance, light housekeeping, running personal errands, shower and dressing assistance, prescription pick-up, home safety and wellness checks, medication reminders, meal preparation and planning, companionship and personal escort assistance.
The service states it is designed to help individuals live independently and stay healthy.
To view complete details of services, visit wechangedstaffing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.