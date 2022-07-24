Sleepy driver injured in crash

BUTLER — A Butler man was injured after allegedly falling asleep while driving at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of C.R. 61.
Police said Dane Knapp, 39, of Butler, complained of chest pain following the crash and was transported to an area hospital by Parkview EMS.
According to a crash report, Knapp was driving north in the 3500 block of C.R. 61 and fell asleep. His 2006 Dodge Dakota went off the east side of the road, into a ditch, and struck a culvert at C.R. 34. Police said Knapp's vehicle was a total loss.
County police were assisted by Butler police and fire departments, Parkview EMS, Jeff's Towing and Riverside Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.