Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Jan. 17-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Amanda Muller, 35, of McDonald, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ivan Legorreta, 38, of the 1500 block of East Paulding Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tanyelle Nunn, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, on a warrant, alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alicia Mullins, 24, of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of PSC (operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor).
Gilbert Martin, 54, of the 900 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Jan. 18 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
