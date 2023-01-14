Trine University announces dean’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced students selected to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
In order to be named to the president’s list, undergraduate students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.500-3.749 and have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Auburn: Zaavan Clear, Conner Hodges, Olivia Mosier, Paige Pettis, Easton Rhodes, Landon Roth and Lucas Schutt.
Butler: Alexis Wilson.
Garrett: Adalyn Hickman and Robert McMain.
Hamilton: Jacob Lautzenheiser.
Waterloo: Jordyn Hamman, Gage Schnelker, Reagan Snyder and Tyler Weldon.
