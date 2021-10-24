A Garrett woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 2:51 p.m. Friday at the intersection of C.R. 39 and the DeKalb-Steuben county line.
Indiana State Police said Jasmine Chriswell, 31, of Garrett, complained of lower leg pain. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released for lower leg injuries.
Two other drivers, Heidi Woodworth, 42, of Fremont, and Robert Farver Jr., 67, of Ashley, were not injured, police said.
According to a news release, Chriswell was stopped at the intersection in her 2016 Dodge Caravan. She proceeded east into the intersection, where her vehicle was T-boned by Woodworth, who was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Impala.
The collision caused the Chriswell vehicle to strike Farver Jr.'s 1995 International 400, which was stopped at the stop sign facing west.
During the crash investigation, police said a separate vehicle that was stopped in the traffic backup caught fire. Police and fire units extinguished the fire. That vehicle was not involved in the crash.
Police estimated damage to the Chriswell and Woodworth vehicles to be at least $5,000 each. Damage to Farver Jr.'s vehicle was estimated to be $1,000.
State police were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, Ashley and Hamilton police departments, Ashley Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Brent's Towing, Riverside Towing, Bill's Towing and First Call.
