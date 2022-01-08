DeKalb choirs presenting Show Choir Cabaret
WATERLOO — DeKalb High School choirs will present Show Choir Cabaret Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in the high school commons.
The evening will feature performances from the school’s vocal music students as well as the Classic Connection show choir preview show. Desserts and refreshments will be served. A silent auction also will take place.
Tickets are $10 and are presale only. To order tickets, call 920-1012, ext. 2132 or email kafry@dekalbcentral.net.
