Today
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Free community meal, followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, July 4
8 a.m. – Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association monthly meeting, T and R Junction, 104 N. Peters St., Garrett; anyone with an interest in amateur (ham) radio is welcome to attend.
Sunday, July 5
Noon — Bingo, Butler American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, July 7
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday, July 9
5:30 p.m. — Free community meal, followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship, Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Bingo, Butler American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6 p.m.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, July 10
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Mason Dixon Line.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Jazz Orchestra free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, July 11
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 8th annual Auburn Shifters Charity Car Show, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn; vehicle registration $10; trophies to the top 30 vehicles; contact auburn shifters@gmail.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn; adults’ and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books; Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
11:30 a.m. —Bingo, Butler American Legion Post 202, 118 N. Broadway. Doors open at 10:30 a.m., bingo at 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 12
1-3 p.m. — Warm A Heart open house, 100 W. Railroad St., Waterloo.
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 14
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic Brass Quintet free concert, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Friday, July 17
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Joe Justice.
7:30 p.m. — The Bulldogs free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, July 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
4-8 p.m. — Ice cream social, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn, Hangar A. VAA Chapter 37 will be serving up ice cream in cups or cones along with sloppy joes. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Sunday, July 19
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, July 21
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, July 24
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Triple Shot.
7:30 p.m. — Pajamas in the Park featuring vocalist Colleen McNabb, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, July 28
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, July 31
7:30 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 1
7:30 p.m. — Serenity House presents Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 7
7:30 p.m. — Big Caddy Daddy free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 9
2:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, The Resonators (percussion, harp, violin and bass), James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 5
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, downtown Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 6
8:30 p.m. — Fort Wayne Philharmonic free concert, flute, oboe and cello trio, James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
