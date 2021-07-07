Have you considered mediation versus litigation as an option in your case?
I have written about this before in a previous column, but I suggest for all couples who are in the middle of separation or divorce to seriously consider mediation as an option for reaching agreements in their case. Not just because I am a family law mediator, but because I want all couples going through litigation to understand the value in the mediation process.
Part of what I cover in my workshop (The Co-Parenting Workshop), is information about mediation, and I make sure that my attendees know and understand the value of the process.
The first value to the mediation process is, if you were court-ordered to go through mediation, then the ordering judge is giving you an opportunity to make decisions on your own and reach agreements through the confidential mediation process, with the help of a mediator. The mediator is not in charge of any decision-making for your case, and will only facilitate the conversation for you to hopefully be able to come to an agreement about the issues needing to be settled in your case.
Another value in the process is: Who better to make decisions about your case, than you and your ex? These decisions and your agreement are going to affect you, your ex and your child(ren), so mediation is an opportunity for you to be in charge of the decisions, versus a judge making those decisions for you.
The expense of a case overall is less for those who choose mediation early in their case to eliminate some of the litigation expense, so that should be considered as a value as well.
Statistics prove that there is a lesser chance of returning to court post-mediation, giving mediation an even greater value. It is an important part of any lawsuit, and some states require a case to be mediated before final trial. This has proven true for many of the couples that I work with in that they will most likely be required to attend mediation before final trial/orders. Findlaw.com has an article that states, for the Florida Senate it “is because mediation has proven effective in reducing court dockets and trials, and offers a more efficient, cost-effective option to litigation.” For family law, depending on the case, that could mean lowering litigation expenses that could range from thousands, to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Quicker resolution time, you being in charge of the decisions versus the court/judge, less financial hardship, private and confidential versus public record and mediation being a less stressful process than court litigation are the reasons why, for those in the middle of a separation or divorce, that mediation is a great alternative option for reaching decisions and coming up with an agreement that is workable for settling your case more timely manner, versus court litigation.
I hope you all have a great week.
