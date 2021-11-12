WATERLOO — DeKalb High School students at Baron TV honored veterans in a student-produced video that was aired Thursday in celebration of Veterans Day.
Hosted by Will Haupert and Kayden Wisehart, the program featured performances of patriotic musical selections by the high school choir and student reflections on why Veterans Day is significant to them.
“Veterans Day — A day when those who served are remembered.” Wisehart said.
“Many people have served in many different ways, and it is on this day and throughout the month of November that we recognize them,” Haupert added.
“Veterans Day is a special holiday that honors all those who have served and are serving in the United States military, no matter what branch — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coastguard,” said Wisehart.
During an armed service musical medley performed by the choir, the video showed images honoring each branch of service.
Wisehart and Haupert went on to provide a history of events leading up to the founding of Veterans Day.
“World War I was fought by many countries for five years, beginning … in 1914 and ending in 1918.The United States fought in this war from 1917 to 1918. In 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — that is 11 o’clock on November 11th — the warring countries signed an agreement called an armistice that brought an end to the war,” Haupert said.
“On that day, people throughout the world were overjoyed and celebrated because the war was finally over and their loved ones would be coming home to their families after so long. People went out into the streets, danced, partied and were ecstatic that the fighting was over. They blew horns and whistles and sang songs all night,” Wisehart went on.
A segment of the video focused on the loss of life in war and students shared thoughts on the sacrifice shown by veterans, thanking them for their service.
“I sincerely thank you for your service and your sacrifice. I recognize the pride you feel, being able to say you have served in the greatest military in the world … thank you to all our veterans for your courage, strength and dedication to keeping us safe,” one student said.
“Veterans Day means to me recognition and a celebration … their bravery and just the example you set for us,” said another.
“It is impossible to say thank you enough,” Wisehart said.
“For everything we have and everything that we are it is because of your sacrifice … today we honor our veterans,” she concluded.
The video ended with a spotlighted trumpeter playing “Taps” while standing next to the U.S. flag.
Other students involved in the production were: editing, Joey Haupert; engineering, Chase Miser Buhite; and segment contribitions of copy work, talent work and filming by Levi Abernathy; Elizabeth Allen; Taishon Click; Madison Greer; Neal Grogg-Reading; Owen Holwerda; Gavin Kling; Aidan McAninch; Mackenzie Monroe; Amarra Nester; Joanna Niewolna; Hannah Perkins; Linzee Ramer; Brayton Schackow; Rebecca Sullivan; Anthony Tobierre; Donald Wiley; and Caleigh Yarian.
