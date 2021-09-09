AUBURN — RM Auctions sold six vehicles for more than $200,000 apiece in its Auburn Fall sale over Labor Day weekend, according to the auction company’s website.
RM has not released a sales total for the event.
Topping the list of individual sales was a 1936 White Model 706 Yellowstone National Park Tour Bus that sold for $550,000. Proceeds of the sale will benefit The Bighorn Basin Paleontological Institute.
The bus is one of 98 that were produced for the Yellowstone National Park tourist service and used until the 1960s. It has been upgraded with a modern V-8 engine, automatic transmission and power steering.
The second-highest sale price went for a 1964 Porsche 356 C Carrera 2 Coupe at $368,500.
Other top sales were a 1939 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Four-Door Cabriolet for $259,163; a 1956 Porsche Cabriolet for $236,500; a 2017 Dodge Viper for $220,000 USD; and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird, also for $220,000.
Among Auburn Automobile Co. classics, a 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Phaeton with cream paint and red leather upholstery sold for $170,500.
The 50th anniversary Auburn Fall may have been the last of its kind at Auburn Auction Park. J.T. Fisher Properties of Auburn has filed plans with local zoning authorities to develop the Auburn Sports Complex on the property at 5538 C.R. 11-A south of Auburn. It would feature baseball and soccer fields, and the spacious main auction building would be renovated to house basketball courts. The plan has not yet been placed on a meeting agenda for city approval.
The purchase of the park is not final, however, and in 2019, a truck auction company’s plans to buy the property was rejected by Auburn zoning officials, with RM Auctions then continuing its sales in 2020 and this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.