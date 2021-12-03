AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed 304 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
These cases are from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 7,863 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 88.
The following cases have no further information. The age ranges are as follows: 35 cases between 0-10 years, 28 between ages 11-20, 37 between ages 21-30, 60 between ages 31-40, 42 cases each between ages 41-50 and 51-60, 36 between ages 61-70, 13 between ages 71-80, nine between ages 81-90 and two between ages 91-100.
The health department reminds the public that masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people. The department also asks residents to avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
“Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up,” the health department said in a news release. “Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.”
The health department also asks residents to continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
