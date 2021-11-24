Local officers make 9 arrests Nov. 16-22
AUBURN — County police officers made 9 arrests Nov. 16-22 according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Xavier Ghrist, 19, of Avilla, was arrested at 7:18 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Damen King, 36, of the 1600 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Aaron Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Kristen Sailor, 36, of North Manchester, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Nov. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tori Nodine, 26, of the 100 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Nov. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tracy Tate, 29, of the 7700 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was arrested at 7:31 a.m. Nov. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Deven Shaw, 27, of the 200 block of North Angling Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Nov. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
James Ormsby, 56, of Churubusco, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Nicole Jarnagin, 39, of the 500 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.