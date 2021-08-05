AUBURN — Multiple activities are scheduled to take place in downtown Auburn this weekend.
August First Friday will take place Friday from 5-8 p.m.
During the event, people are encouraged to shop, explore and taste what Auburn has while social distancing.
From 5-8 p.m., participants are invited to take “selfies” at any of the Auburn Main Street murals while observing social distancing.
Wagon rides will begin at Jackson Street between 6th and 7th streets from 6-8 p.m.
Activities will be offered by Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department. The St. Martin’s Health Care FUNraiser will take place at The James Cultural Plaza, with Frankie and the Bananas taking the stage at 6 p.m. The band consists primarily of health care professionals who have a passion for great music and great patient care.
Live music will take place from 6-7 p.m. with Village Dulcimers at the Auburn Atrium MarketPlace, Becky Hull Music Studio at the Olive Twist and the DeKalb County Community Orchestra at The Sprinkling Can
Audie Blaylock & Redline will perform at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Haunted Tours will begin at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Participants should meet at 9th Street Brew Coffee House.
On Saturday at 8 p.m., the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will present a free live concert by the Central Winds at the James Cultural Plaza.
