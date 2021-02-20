Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 49. The agenda includes consideration of: a resolution opposing Education Scholarship Accounts; tennis court demolition; contractor for 2021 roofing and related work; and 2021 white bus purchase.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, closed executive session, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St. The agenda includes an update on the fire system and a report on model schools.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. — Butler Parks and Recreation Board, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.