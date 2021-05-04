WATERLOO — Police arrested an Angola man after a foot chase and struggle Saturday night, according to a Waterloo Marshal’s Department report.
Nacoma D. Perkins, 35, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Angola, was held at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn on charges of failure to appear in court for a charge of operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, a Level 5 felony; habitual traffic violator after lifetime suspension, also a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
A police report said the chain of incidents began at 9:11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Street, on the west edge of Waterloo.
A Waterloo officer said he saw Perkins driving and was aware that Perkins did not have a valid license and had a felony warrant for his arrest.
Perkins pulled his 2001 Ford Escape vehicle into the yard of a house on West Street, with the officer behind him. Perkins then ran around an outbuilding and into the residence.
The officer said he followed Perkins into the house, which was occupied by multiple people. The home’s owner told the officer that Perkins went upstairs, and the officer told everyone to leave the house.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived and told the Waterloo officer that a K-9 unit was on the way. The Waterloo officer then continued ordering Perkins to come downstairs, saying he would send the police dog upstairs if Perkins did not comply.
Instead, Perkins exited through an upstairs window, slid down a metal roof and fell onto a glass-top table, causing cuts to his legs. Perkins then began running, heading toward his vehicle.
The Waterloo officer yelled “Taser, Taser, Taser” and fired his Taser toward Perkins’ back, but did not hit him with either probe.
Just before Perkins reached his vehicle, the Waterloo officer grabbed his shirt and took him to the ground. The two officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, while Perkins resisted.
Perkins began yelling that he has a stab wound and could not breathe. He told police he had been stabbed on his left side a couple of weeks ago.
Another sheriff’s deputy arrived and helped place Perkins in handcuffs. More officers reached the scene and tended to a bleeding cut on Perkins’ leg, before EMS medics arrived and continued treatment.
Perkins was taken to the Parkview DeKalb emergency room in Auburn for stitching of his wounds and then transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.
Waterloo officers were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department, the Butler, Ashley and Hamilton police departments and DeKalb EMS, according to the report and Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer.
