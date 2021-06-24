GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare has earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Quality Standards Program.
By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients, the local clinic said.
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure that medically underserved people have access to affordable health care. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
“We are very excited to be awarded a Gold Rating again in 2021! This recognition validates the effort of so many volunteers and our staff, especially in an extremely difficult time over the last year for providing top-notch care,” said St. Martin’s Medical Director Dr. Trina Chapman-Smith.
St. Martin’s Executive Director Tammy Stafford echoed Chapman-Smith’s sentiments. “I am extremely proud of our entire workforce for being so flexible providing a high quality healthcare in our community,” she said.
NAFC members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.
NAFC quality standards elements include policies and procedures related to these areas: administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care, identifying and managing patient population information, planning and managing care, providing self-care support and community resources, tracking and coordinating care, and measuring and improving performance.
Since opening in 2005, St. Martin’s Healthcare has served the uninsured and under-insured needs of DeKalb County and Noble County residents, being the only clinic located within the two counties. It is the mission of St. Martin’s Healthcare to offer quality healthcare to individuals without the means to provide for themselves. Over the last 16 years, the clinic has documented more than 75,000 patient visits offering medical, dental, vision, mental health, prescription including wellness and disease prevention services.
NAFC is the only nonprofit organization whose mission is focused solely on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 free and charitable clinics and pharmacies that serve them.
The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all.
For more information on the NAFC, visit nafcclinics.org. For more information on St. Martin’s Healthcare, visit smhcin.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.