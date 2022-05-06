AUBURN — Development, development and more development.
That is what is on tap for the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals and Auburn Plan Commission this coming week. Both governing boards have several development decisions to consider, none bigger than Auburn Sports Group’s sports complex at the former Auburn Auction site on C.R. 11A.
The Auburn Sports Group’s sports complex and development on the south side of C.R. 11A has appeared on the plan commission’s agenda several times with no action taken as the city’s planning department has been up in the air until recently.
The issue was on the April plan commission agenda, but was subsequently tabled as city administration didn’t have enough time to review updated plans for the proposed project presented by JT Fisher Properties and ForeSight Consulting LLC.
The property was purchased in January by JT Fisher Properties and plans have been stalled until approval is received from the plan commission. Initial plans for the sports complex have been widely circulated around town as a press conference was held on Feb. 1 at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The proposed project will feature 10 indoor basketball/volleyball courts in the main “L-shaped” auction building on the grounds. The building will also include a concession stand. A dome structure will be constructed to the north of the indoor facility, which will house an additional six basketball/volleyball courts and a 7-on-7 football field.
Outdoor fields will include eight baseball/softball fields, four soccer/Lacrosse fields and additional 7-on-7 football fields. The complex will also include an outdoor concession stand and amenities, a walking path, a splash pad — which will be open to the community — and parking for 2,000 vehicles.
The south side of C.R. 11A will feature a wide variety of development including four proposed hotels, restaurants and a wide variety of other businesses.
The sports group’s complex will be on the Plan Commission’s agenda Tuesday night. The meeting will be held at the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers at 6 p.m.
Monday night’s Board of Zoning Appeals special meeting includes a proposed development at 1115 W. 7th St., the former Days Inn. The proposal splits the current Days Inn property into two separate lots with the front half of the property to become a retail establishment including a restaurant.
The request for the development standard variance request for the front lot was proposed by Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. on behalf of the property owner Sri Ganesh of Hospitality Inc. The lot would not meet the minimum lot frontage on a public right-of-way.
Fortify Home LLC, the owner of the back half of property, is proposing a special use variance request to utilize the remaining portion of the hotel as an emergency and intermediate housing for those in DeKalb County facing homelessness or home insecurity. The emergency housing would include 28 separate units, after renovations are completed at the property.
Rudi Eidam, a representative for Fortify Home LLC, said the goal of the housing is to provide emergency shelter for those in need.
Since the first of the year, Fortify Home LLC has provided temporary shelter at area hotels for over 100 DeKalb County residents who had no other place to go.
Eidam said the emergency housing would operate with a full-time case manager and front desk service seven days a week at selected times.
The development is also on the plan commission’s agenda Tuesday night.
The plan commission’s agenda includes two other developments for the board to consider including a development at the former Ponderosa site. Hurand Ventures LLC is proposing to subdivide the 17.89 acres into two parcels. The land is currently configured into four parcels. There has been no announcement of the proposed development for the site.
The final development would be located at 406 Smaltz Way, the former Sonic restaurant site. The property owner CJR Enterprises IV LLC., is proposing the construction of a single-story multi-tenant building approximately 104 feet by 65 feet. The proposed building would have three tenant spaces. No announcement has been made on potential occupants of the structure.
The final piece on the plan commission agenda is the vacation of four lots of Sycamore Valley located at 5536 C.R. 11A. The lots are part of Auburn Sports Group’s development on the south side of C.R. 11A.
Monday’s BZA meeting and Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting are open to the public. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m.
