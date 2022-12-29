AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission Inc. has announced the Snowbound Writers’ Creative Writing Contest for 2023 for poetry and fiction.
Entries will be accepted from Jan. 9 to Feb 28, 2023. Anyone 18 years or older who resides or is employed in DeKalb County may enter.
Three prizes will be awarded for short stories and three for poetry: first place, $150; second place, $75; and third place, $50.
If a person wins more than one award in each category (poetry or fiction), the prize will be awarded for the entry with the higher number of points, and the next person in line will be recognized as the next-place winner. Judges may award an honorable mention, but honorable mention recipients do not receive a monetary award.
Short stories must not exceed 2,000 words. Poems are limited to 20 lines or less. Entrants may enter both categories, but may submit no more than three poems and one short story. A first-place winner may not enter the same category for a period of two years, but may submit in another category/genre.
Entrants should submit two copies of each entry along with one cover sheet listing the entries and giving titles and classifications (poetry or short story). Include your name, address, phone number, and email address, if available. The name of the author must not appear on the actual entry, only on the cover page. Material should be double spaced or 1/15 spaced and be typewritten or computer generated on white paper. No art work. Manuscripts will not be returned. Winners will be notified approximately two months after the deadline.
Leave entries at desk of Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St. or mail to Snowbound Writers’ Contest, 410 Hawthorne Place, Auburn, IN 46706.
For publication purposes on the Auburn Arts Commission website, winners should be able to provide their work electronically.
Judging is done by a person or persons knowledgeable about the craft of writing/editing/publishing; has taught creative writing or literature; who has been published as a writer or poet, or all of the above. Judges are paid an honorarium by the Auburn Arts Commission and do not reside in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.