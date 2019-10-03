Cars collide at U.S. 6 intersection
WATERLOO — A collision damaged two vehicles Wednesday at 5:27 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Center Street (C.R. 35), the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Emily R. Maskill, 17, Elkhart, was driving southbound on Center Street. approaching U.S. 6, and failed to stop for the stop sign. Her 2004 Pontiac Vibe was struck by a westbound 2016 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shayla M. McAtee, 20, of Kendallville.
McAtee told police she braked, but could not avoid a collision. He vehicle went into the yard of Tasty Pizza, and the southwest corner of the intersection, and struck a tree.
Police estimated total damage at $10,000 to $25,000.
Rear-end crash hurts driver
WATERLOO — A rear-end collision on U.S. 6 injured one driver Sept. 24 at 6:44 a.m., the Waterloo Police Department reported.
Kelly J. Page, 29, of Huntertown complained of pain to her abdomen/pelvis area after the crash, a police report said.
Page was stopped in the westbound lane in front of 900 W. Union St. waiting on traffic to clear before turning left into a business. Her 2011 Ford Fusion was hit in the rear by a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Torianne M. Ley, 21, of Fort Wayne.
Police said both vehicles sustained severe damage.
Hit-run leaves vehicle damaged
AUBURN — A hit-and-run collision damaged a vehicle Tuesday in the 300 block of West 7th Street, the Auburn Police Department reported.
The damaged vehicle’s owner told police that he last drove the vehicle Monday night, and it was struck sometime Tuesday. He said it was the second time that a customer of a nearby business had struck a vehicle and left the scene.
