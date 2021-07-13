AUBURN — A Garrett man who bit a Garrett police officer on the knee was sentenced to 306 days in jail by Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday.
Kipton Hall of the 600 block of West King Street, pleaded guilty to battery, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Hall received credit for 306 days served in jail while the case was pending, so the sentence is deemed as having been satisfied.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the 600 block of West King Street in June of 2020 in regards to a fight in progress.
Hall was yelling and making threats to his parents, and as officers were attempting to restrain him, he bit one of the officers on the left knee, the affidavit said.
Hall also was accused of threatening to kill the officers. He was accused of telling one of the officers he was going to decapitate him and mail his severed head to his mother.
According to the affidavit, Hall told the officers “all cops are cockroaches and should be exterminated as such.”
During Monday’s hearing, Hall said he had been drinking at the time of the incident. A blood test showed Hall’s blood-alcohol content was 0.17%, the affidavit said.
Hall’s attorney, William Joseph Carlin, said Hall has been working to address his substance abuse and mental health issues and attended drug and alcohol classes, is seeing a therapist, and is taking medication.
Brown agreed Hall had “checked out” on the day of the incident and reminded Hall that police officers had been there to assist Hall and his parents.
As part of the plea agreement, two charges of intimidation, both Level 6 felonies, and charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed.
