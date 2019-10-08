AUBURN — Forbidden Forest is the theme for the 24th annual Halloween Walk in Eckhart Park.
The walk will be open Oct. 18-20 and 25-27 from 7-9 p.m. each night at Eckhart Park.1500 S. Cedar St.
The admission fee is $2 per person, with children ages 3 and younger admitted free. Admission includes photo opportunities, games, candy and more.
Visitors are invited to come dressed inHalloween costume and enter the Forbidden Forest Halloween Contest on Oct. 18 (children’s contest) and Oct. 25 (adult contest).
Sponsors and partners for the event are Metal Technologies, Kroger, Walmart, Squier Pallets and Auburn Hardwood Mouldings.
More information is available online at the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page or by calling the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, 925-2997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.