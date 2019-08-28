Auburn Auction Park could be sold

AUBURN — A company that wants to buy Auburn Auction Park will have to wait one week to see if a city board approves.
Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction is seeking to buy the 150-acre site south of Auburn at 5536 C.R. 11-A as a new home for its weekly vehicle sales.
The company needs a special zoning exception to sell semi trucks and trailers at the park. Everything else in its business plan already is permitted by zoning for the property.
The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals heard two hours of testimony for and against the exception Tuesday night, then tabled any decision until Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.
Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction wants to buy the 30-year-old auction park from RM Auctions. The present owner bought the property in 2010 from Dean Kruse of Auburn, who opened the auction park in 1989.
Without permission to sell semi trucks and trailers, the company likely would not buy the site, said Carl Miskotten, one of three partners in the business.
RM’s two giant collector car auctions each year would continue under the sale agreement, along with an annual July 5 fireworks show, the potential buyer said.
After hearing from the company and worried neighbors, the zoning board decided to wait until next week before making a decision.
“I think this is so important that we should table it,” said Mary Hohler, one of five zoning board members. She added, “There’s a lot to digest.”
Hohler encouraged her fellow board members to visit Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction’s present site in eastern Fort Wayne, as she has done.
“When you look at it, I think you’re going to be surprised,” Hohler said. She conceded that having a larger site might change the look of the business.
In comments Tuesday and in written messages before the hearing, the auction park’s neighboring residents raised concerns about the potential for increased traffic, future appearance of the property and drainage problems.
“This does not sound appealing to us living directly across the road from what is proposed,” said a written message from Michael and Patsy Harris.
The applicant plans to use the site’s existing buildings and paved areas, with no major site improvements immediately.
Company officials said they want to move from their existing 27-acre site at 3600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, because the 35-year-old business has outgrown it. They said the company would bring 50 full-time jobs and 150 part-time jobs to Auburn. Its weekly auctions could attract “a tremendous amount of restaurant and hotel traffic” to Auburn, Miskotten said.
Miskotten spoke to concerns raised by the neighboring residents.
“Everything we have heard tonight, we will certainly address,” he said.
The company’s weekly car sales start at 9 a.m. Tuesdays, and its every-other-week truck sales start at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Most end no later than 1 p.m., Miskotten said.
“We’re not creating traffic during the high-peak times,” he said.
The auctions sell 250 trucks every two weeks and 600 cars every week, Miskotten said. Trucks are sold to 50 different countries. Many are purchased through online bidding, and 35% will leave the site on the day of the sale.
The company is not adding to the site’s 26 acres of paved surfaces and 4.3 acres of buildings under roof, so storm runoff would not increase, an attorney for the applicant said.
An attorney representing Dr. David and Sunny Liddell of C.R. 23 asked the zoning board to require any new owner to correct longstanding drainage and flooding problems on the Liddells’ land north of the auction park. He said the Liddells have tried for many years to resolve the issues with previous owners.
Zoning board member Tom Smith said he believes the Liddells’ drainage issue is very serious, but others said it is not in the board’s jurisdiction.
“The private property damage is a civil issue, in my opinion,” said Amy Schweitzer, director of the city’s Department of Building, Planning and Development.
“I think we can address all the neighbors concerns’ except the Liddells’,” said zoning board member Dave Schlemmer.
Doris Blickenstaff, a 53-year resident of C.R. 23, complimented original owner Kruse and the current owners for the auction park’s appearance.
“I don’t want to lose that,” she said. “I don‘t want something, looking out my front yard, that’s going to be an eyesore and hinder my property value.”
Miskotten said his company could plant more trees along C.R. 23 to screen the neighbors’ views.
“The better the place looks, the better the business is. We have to be a good corporate citizen for everybody,” Miskotten said. His attorney said the company is willing to sign written commitments for screening and for avoiding semi traffic on C.R 23.
“You sound like you’re going to be a good corporate citizen, and I certainly hope so,” zoning board chairman Pete Kempf told Miskotten.
John Kruse, a co-owner of Kruse Plaza on the other side of Interstate 69 from the auction park, also praised RM Auctions for the park’s appearance. He said his sole concern for Auburn is to “have our gateway from the south look great.”
Stephen Brown, whose company is developing the Heron Lakes subdivision east of the auction park, said if the park is for sale, “The site is going to be used for some other purpose by somebody in the future.” Brown said he supports having Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction take over the property as an owner that would continue its traditional use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.