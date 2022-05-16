AUBURN — Two people are dead and two others have been taken into custody following a Sunday morning shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8.
Two adults died in the shooting, Indiana State Police said in a news release. At 6:35 a.m. Monday, state police identified the deceased as Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco.
Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are conducting a death investigation related to the shooting.
The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office worked with investigators to confirm the identities of the shooting victims and also to make necessary family notifications. Autopsies for both deceased individuals are pending with the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center.
Tabitha L. Johnson, 42, and Shaun T. Kruse, 42, both of Fort Wayne, were taken into custody and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail. Johnson and Kruse each face charges of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony.
According to a state police news release, the preliminary investigation has revealed that this incident originated as a home burglary shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
Four suspects are alleged to have gone to the S.R. 8 residential property armed with a gun. They confronted the homeowner, who then allegedly produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects.
First arriving officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department reported two suspects being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Two deceased persons were located inside the residence.
Criminal charges have not been lodged against the homeowner.
In a police affidavit of probable cause filed Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I, Indiana State Police Detective Andrew B. Mills said he believed that on May 15, the homeowner of the residence was asleep inside his home. In a recorded interview, the homeowner said that he woke up to his dog barking and people in his living room. The homeowner said he saw three people in his house and identified one to be Tabitha Johnson, a male to be Dylan and an additional unknown female inside his residence, the affidavit said.
The homeowner said Dylan and the unknown female threatened him and at times, and both put a firearm to his head. The homeowner stated the three individuals were stealing things from his home and demanded money. The homeowner told them they had taken all his money the day before. The homeowner said they had him write a check with no name on it for $500, among other things, the affidavit said.
The homeowner stated it was still dark, in the early hours of the morning, and he was able to get his shotgun from next to the couch and encountered Dylan in the kitchen. The homeowner stated it was dark in the house and he shot Dylan twice and then shot the unknown female, later identified as Rameica L. Moore, according to the affidavit.
It was later determined by the DeKalb County Coroner that Morefield and Moore were deceased. The homeowner said he escorted Johnson out of the house and located another male, later identified as Shaun T. Kruse, outside the home. The homeowner held the two remaining subjects at gunpoint and told the male party to call 911, the affidavit said. The homeowner explained that the entrants had smashed his home phone and taken both his cell phones before he could call for help, the affidavit said.
There were signs of forced entry to the back door of the homeowner’s residence, Mills said in the affidavit.
Mills said the homeowner also spoke about an incident on May 14, where the four subjects came to his home demanding money aggressively, The homeowner said Johnson had been messaging him about needing $3,000 because some “bad people” thought she had stolen it from them, the affidavit said.
The homeowner explained that Johnson had occasionally stayed at his house for the past 10 years. The homeowner said he had only $65 in his wallet and they took all of it, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner said they also wanted him to go to the bank and get money, while threatening him. The homeowner was able to explain that his bank is closed on Saturdays and the subjects left his property, the affidavit said.
During a police interview, Kruse acknowledged that he had driven Johnson, Morefield and Moore to the homeowner’s residence on S.R. 8 on Saturday, May 14. Kruse stated that while at the residence, Morefield and Moore had a confrontation with the homeowner, attempting to obtain money from him, according to the affidavit.
Kruse described Morefield as the aggressor. He said they got a little money from the homeowner that day and that later on May 14, Johnson, Morefield, Moore and he got together and spoke about going back to the residence to obtain more money from the homeowner and take the homeowner’s cars and some other belongings, according to the affidavit.
Kruse explained that on May 15, the four of them returned to the homeowner’s residence and on the way there, Morefield was talking about being a gangster over and over, the affidavit said.
Upon arrival, Kruse stated, he did not enter the residence. He said the others called him a name and told him to get in the driver’s seat of the car. Kruse said he backed the car into the barn on the property. He said Morefield, Johnson and Moore all entered the residence and soon started bringing stolen items out of the house to the car, the affidavit said.
Kruse said shortly thereafter, the homeowner came out of the residence with a shotgun and told him to call 911.
Police spoke to Johnson, who admitted being at the homeowner’s residence May 14 and returning May 15. She explained she was trying to get her items from the home, the affidavit said.
State police detectives were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office and DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.
State police said the investigation remains active. No other information was released.
Kruse and Johnson are being held with no bond until seen in court this week.
